Juve sent a warning - Pirlo

Andrea Pirlo says Juventus have sent a warning to their rivals by beating Real Madrid 2-1 in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League semi-final first leg.

Defending champions Real have been tipped by many to return to the final this season, but they must come from behind at the Santiago Bernabeu next week after being stifled by an excellent Juve performance.

Cristiano Ronaldo nodded home a first-half equaliser after former Real man Alvaro Morata put Juve ahead, only for Carlos Tevez's second-half penalty to give Massimiliano Allegri's side a huge win.

Midfielder Pirlo was delighted with the win at the Juventus Stadium, but warned there is much work ahead.

"We've sent out a message to the rest of Europe," he said. "We want to reach the Champions League final.

"It was a difficult game and we need to be completely focused during the return leg in Madrid."

Team-mate Patrice Evra paid tribute to Tevez, who was rewarded for a superb performance with his 29th goal of an excellent season.

"He's [Tevez] a champion, he's a professional," Evra said. "He's had a great year.

"We really want to win the Champions League. I'm really pleased for Carlito because he's a massive professional."