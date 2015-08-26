Juve striker Llorente undergoing Sevilla medical

Juventus striker Fernando Llorente is undergoing a medical at Sevilla.

The UEFA Europa League holders issued a brief statement on Wednesday confirming that former Athletic Bilbao man Llorente has been given permission to discuss a return to Spain.

Massimiliano Allegri, the Juve coach, appeared to dismiss speculation linking Llorente with Sevilla at the weekend, when he said: "Fernando Llorente will be important for us again this year. He's in good shape and he's a player I trust."

But the 30-year-old Spain international, who has netted 27 goals in 92 appearances for Juve, has now seemingly been deemed surplus to requirements in Turin.

