Juve switch 'completely impossible' for Oscar - agent

Chelsea midfielder Oscar is set to stay at Stamford Bridge after agent Kia Joorabchian said an off-season transfer to Italian champions Juventus is "completely impossible".

Oscar has emerged as a target for Juve, while Chelsea are reportedly considering whether to use the Brazil international as makeweight in a bid to sign in-demand midfielder Paul Pogba.

However, Joorabchian told calciomercato.it: "It's completely impossible and there is no truth to it at all.



"Oscar will not be leaving Chelsea."

Oscar, who was not included in Brazil's Copa America squad due to a thigh injury, scored six goals in 27 appearances as Chelsea won the Premier League title last season.