Juve switch 'completely impossible' for Oscar - agent
Oscar's agent, Kia Joorabchian, has quashed speculation linking the Chelsea midfielder with a move to Juventus.
Chelsea midfielder Oscar is set to stay at Stamford Bridge after agent Kia Joorabchian said an off-season transfer to Italian champions Juventus is "completely impossible".
Oscar has emerged as a target for Juve, while Chelsea are reportedly considering whether to use the Brazil international as makeweight in a bid to sign in-demand midfielder Paul Pogba.
However, Joorabchian told calciomercato.it: "It's completely impossible and there is no truth to it at all.
"Oscar will not be leaving Chelsea."
Oscar, who was not included in Brazil's Copa America squad due to a thigh injury, scored six goals in 27 appearances as Chelsea won the Premier League title last season.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.