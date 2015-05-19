Juve want to buy Zaza back - Sassuolo

Sassuolo managing director and chief executive Giovanni Carnevali has revealed Serie A champions Juventus want to exercise a buy-back clause in Simone Zaza's contract.

Juve and Sassuolo each owned half of Zaza's registration rights until Sassuolo bought the forward outright from the Turin club in June last year.

However, the deal contains a clause in which Juve can purchase the Italy forward - who was scored 10 goals this season - again.

"Juve want him," Carnevali told Sky Sport Italia. "We're looking around for a possible replacement."

Asked about the future of Domenico Berardi, who is co-owned by Juve but has spent the last two seasons on loan at Sassuolo, Carnevali added: "As for Berardi, he won't necessarily leave, maybe he'll stay."