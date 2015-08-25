Juve wasting 'new Messi' Dybala, fumes Zamparini

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri should have used Paulo Dybala earlier in Sunday's defeat to Udinese, according to Palermo president Maurizio Zamparini - who also reiterated his view that the striker is the "new Lionel Messi".

Dybala scored in Juve's Supercoppa Italiana triumph over Lazio but featured for only the final 25 minutes of their 1-0 loss against Udinese - the champions' Serie A defence getting off to a low-key start.

The 21-year-old made the move from the Stadio Renzo Barbera during the close-season and Zamparini feels the highly rated forward should feature in Allegri's starting XI.

"Someone has to get better at Juventus and it isn't Dybala, it's Allegri," Zamparini told reporters.

"Dybala has great ability and it was no wonder that when he came on against Udinese he immediately created two goal-scoring chances.

"Allegri is like all Italian coaches. He thinks he can affect the games of his team and doesn't understand that you have to allow players freedom to play."

Having helped his former club back into Serie A, Dybala scored 13 goals in 34 league outings last term as Palermo finished 11th.

"I have never had a player as good as Dybala [at Palermo]," Zamparini added.

"My prediction is that if he continues to progress, then in the next two or three years he can become the new [Lionel] Messi.

"Dybala has the potential to be a top player and it should surprise no one if his value rises to €100m soon enough, as is the case with [Juve midfielder] Paul Pogba."