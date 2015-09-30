Juventus 2 Sevilla 0: Morata strikes again as Juve impress

Alvaro Morata made it two goals in as many Champions League games this season as he scored in Juventus’ 2-0 defeat of Sevilla.

The victory was deserved after an all-action Juventus performance that barely gave Sevilla a look in, and Morata's effort saw him equal Alessandro Del Piero's record of having scored in five consecutive Champions League matches for the club.

Despite managing just one win in their first six Serie A games, Juventus are now two-for-two in the competition, Morata adding a second crucial goal to the winner he hit at Manchester City two weeks earlier.

The Spaniard rose above two defenders to score with a placed header four minutes before half-time, and Simone Zaza netted a second with a solo run and finish three minutes from the end.

Sevilla might have hoped the setting of Juventus Stadium would inspire them, following their 2014 Europa League final victory at the same venue, but the Spanish outfit were given a lesson in Champions League football by their Italian opponents.

Paul Pogba was gifted the game’s first shooting chance within 30 seconds of kick-off when played in by Morata, but the Frenchman lacked his usual composure and lofted his shot over the bar.

In a cauldron of noise, the home side started the game at a frenetic pace and Hernanes bent a shot just wide of Sergio Rico’s net with the Sevilla goalkeeper at full stretch.

The presence of Sami Khedira, making his Juventus debut, seemed to energise the home crowd and he made a good first impression when he received a pass from the marauding Juan Cuadrado and played a perfect lay-off to Paulo Dybala, who whipped a wicked, curling shot just wide from 20 yards.

Cuadrado was constantly involved, and his wing play down the right - along with that of Patrice Evra down the left - stretched Sevilla, who barely got out of their own half for much of the first period.

Juventus’ high line allowed Khedira to play in an advanced role, and he bombed into the box where he cut the ball back to Dybala, but his shot was well blocked by Marco Andreolli.

But just before half-time, Sevilla's previously steadfast defence was broken when Andrea Barzagli’s high cross found the leaping Morata, who rose above Grzegorz Krychowiak and Andreolli to place a header into the corner of the net.

There was no let-up in Juventus attacks after the break, and Dybala drew a good save from Rico when he looked to finish a brilliant, expansive passing move with a quick run and shot.

By the hour mark, the tempo had dropped, but Juventus continued to control the game, and Sevilla struggled to find Jose Antonio Reyes in attack, despite the constant energy and effort of Yevhen Konoplyanka.

A foul by Steven N'Zoni on Dybala gave Juventus a free-kick right on the edge of the box, and Dybala blasted a powerful shot that Rico could only parry away for a corner.

Dybala was denied again moments later when he slid in to meet Evra’s cross, only for Krychowiak to get there ahead of him and clear the danger.

Cuadrado stung the palms of Rico with a fierce drive from distance as Juventus used attack as an effective strategy to defend their lead, before Zaza, who came on as a substitute for Morata, broke clear and ran all of fifty yards before slotting the ball past Rico to seal a clinical victory for Juventus.