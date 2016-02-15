Juventus adamant Pogba and Dybala going nowhere

Giuseppe Marotta has made it clear Juventus have no intention of selling Paulo Dybala or Paul Pogba.

Dybala has developed into one of the Serie A champions' undisputed stars since joining from Palermo at the start of the season and has recently been linked with a move to Barcelona.

Pogba, meanwhile, has also caught the attention of the Catalans, while Manchester City, Paris Saint-Germain and Chelsea are also keeping a close eye on his situation.

Nevertheless, Juve are determined to hold on to their star players.

"Juventus are in a position where we can reject all approaches for Paulo – and we have already done that," director Marotta said.

"He will become even better when he gains more experience, but he is already a top player right now. Selling him is not even an option for Juventus.

"And the same goes for Pogba. He is an important player for us.

"We want to keep winning in Italy and also make an impact in Europe."

Marotta also had his say on the future of Massimiliano Allegri, who has been linked with the Chelsea job, and stressed that he expects the coach to stay put for many more years.

"There are many reasons why we want Allegri to remain in charge for many more years," he added.

"He is a great leader and Juventus are a great club. It is never easy to find someone that important and his cycle at Juventus is not over yet.

"His winning cycle can still continue and I think that is what he wants as well."