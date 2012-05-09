Juventus admit admiration for Van Persie

The talismanic Gunners captain is out of contract at the end of next season, leading to speculation that a possible summer exit could be on the cards.

Manager Arsene Wenger is confident of retaining Van Persie and is planning to discuss the future of the front-man before he leaves for Poland and Ukraine for the upcoming European Championships.

And Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has labelled the 28-year-old a ‘complete player’, with the recently crowned Serie A champions long-term admirers of the striker.

"Van Persie is a great player," Marotta told Sky Sport Italia.

"He is among the most complete players around, but he still has a year on his contract with Arsenal and so I can only express an opinion on his qualities.

"I don't feel like naming targets, as that would be unfair for their clubs and the players.

"We will try to put the icing on the cake this summer but the important thing is that the mix is good."

The Bianconeri have also been linked with moves for Liverpool's Luis Suarez and Real Madrid striker Gonzalo Higuain as Marotta plots the club's summer transfer activity.

"Van Persie, Suarez or Higuain? They are three important players," he added.

"In fantasy football we could have the three of them playing in the same line-up but in reality, it is different.

"If one of them arrives [here] it is not because he will be the less talented as other things have to be taken into account, such as the financial aspect.

"Moreover, if [Real Madrid coach Jose] Mourinho does not want to sell Higuain it will be impossible for us to get him and we also have to take that into consideration."