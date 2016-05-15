Juventus and Leicester target Lapadula will cost at least €10m, warn Pescara

In-demand striker Gianluca Lapadula will not be sold for any less than €10 million at the end of the season, Pescara have warned interested clubs.

Claudio Ranieri, manager of Premier League champions Leicester City, confirmed his side are following the 26-year-old, while Serie A winners Juventus have also been linked.

Lapadula's agent, Gianluca Libertazzi, also revealed the attacker would be keen on a move Napoli, while a host of other teams across Italy and Europe have been credited with holding an interest.

"Lapadula will not go for less than €10m," Pescara president Daniele Sebastiani told reporters.

"Nobody believed in him, but the results have proved us right."

Lapadula has enjoyed a remarkable rise to prominence, having represented Slovenian club Gorica and third-tier Italian side Teramo on loan from Parma in the previous two seasons.

He joined Serie B team Pescara on a free transfer last July and has gone on to score 26 goals in 39 league appearances this season, with club director Giorgio Ripetto confirming this week he would move regardless of whether they achieve promotion to the top flight.

Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Marco Verratti also got his big move after starring for Pescara.