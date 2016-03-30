Juventus breathe sigh of relief over Bonucci injury

Juventus have received some good news from the treatment table as Leonardo Bonucci's injury is not as bad as initially feared, with the centre-back expected to return to training at the weekend.

The 28-year-old was carried off on a stretcher in Italy's 4-1 defeat at the hands of Germany on Tuesday and revealed after the game that he "heard a crack".

Bonucci underwent further examination on Wednesday to determine the extent of the knock and Juventus have now revealed he did not suffer any muscle tears.

"After sustaining an injury in Tuesday's international friendly match between Italy and Germany, Leonardo Bonucci underwent medical tests to ascertain the extent of the damage. These ruled out any muscle tears," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"The defender will now rest up for three days before easing back into the team's training schedule."

Bonucci has been a key figure for Juventus this campaign, scoring twice in 42 appearances in all competitions.