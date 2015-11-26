Juventus can hold their own against anyone - Buffon

Gianluigi Buffon feels Juventus have shown they can hold their own against anyone in Europe following their 1-0 Champions League win over Manchester City on Wednesday.

A goal from Mario Mandzukic was enough for the reigning Serie A champions to see off City in Turin and book their ticket for the knockout stages of the competition with 11 points from five games.

Massimiliano Allegri's men are one of only four teams that are still unbeaten in the Champions League - Real Madrid, Barcelona and Zenit being the other three - and Buffon has stressed the beaten 2015 finalists do not fear anyone.

"When we turn in performances like Wednesday's, we look a top-rate team and one that can hold its own against pretty much anyone," Buffon told reporters.

The goalkeeper does not see the Italian champions as the favourites to win the competition, though, singling out holders Barcelona and Bundesliga powerhouse Bayern Munich as the teams to beat.

"After Barcelona and Bayern there is a group of important sides, of which we are part," he added.