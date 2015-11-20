Juventus clash not decisive - Bonaventura

Giacomo Bonaventura has stressed that Saturday's trip to Juventus will not be decisive for AC Milan in the race for Champions League qualification.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's men sit sixth in the Serie A table heading into this weekend's encounter, but Juventus will leapfrog them in the table if the Scudetto holders emerge victorious on Saturday.

Bonaventura is unconcerned about the potential short-term consequences, though, and is hopeful of getting a positive result.

"There is still a long way to go and lots of points up for grabs. It’s not a must-win match," Bonaventura told reporters.

"However, a side like ours that aims to finish in the leading positions, cannot slip-up in these type of matches. We will try and prepare as best as possible.

"A draw wouldn’t be a bad result, but we cannot go there to play for a draw. We need to try and play well, put in a good display and win. We can accept any result providing we give a great performance.

"Every match is unique. A lot depends on how you approach the match. Versus Lazio, we were all eager to do well and we were in a great condition.

"Perhaps versus Atalanta we didn’t give our all. Against these teams at the San Siro, we have to win. The Atalanta match will serve as a lesson to us for the future."