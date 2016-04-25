Juventus clinch fifth consecutive Serie A title

Juventus were on Monday crowned Serie A champions for the fifth year in a row following Roma's 1-0 win over Napoli.

Massimiliano Allegri’s men beat Fiorentina 2-1 on Sunday to go 12 points clear of Napoli, who now have just three games remaining. Radja Nainggolan’s goal settled Monday's encounter at the Stadio Olimpico to end Napoli's title hopes.

Juventus made an underwhelming start to the season, collecting just one point from their opening three games, with the 1-0 defeat to Sassuolo in their 10th match on October 28 the turning point.

They went on an impressive run from there on in, winning 24 of their next 25 games to clinch another Scudetto.

Veteran goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon played a key role in Juventus' success, keeping 20 clean sheets in 34 games, setting a new mark of 973 minutes without conceding along the way.

Paulo Dybala was their main attacking threat following his transfer from Palermo, scoring 16 times in 32 appearances, while Mario Mandzukic contributed 10 goals.

Paul Pogba, meanwhile, found the net eight times from midfield.

VIA ALLE DANZE BIANCONERI, SIAMO IN FESTA!!!!! April 25, 2016

Juventus meet Carpi, Verona and Sampdoria in their remaining three Serie A games, before they take on AC Milan in the Coppa Italia final on May 21 as they chase the domestic double.