Juventus closing in on Pjaca

Serie A champions Juventus are closing in on the signature of Dinamo Zagreb star Marko Pjaca, according to representative Marko Naletilic.

The 21-year-old impressed for Croatia at Euro 2016 and his fine performances have not gone unnoticed in Italy.

AC Milan and Inter have also been credited with an interest in signing Pjaca, but Juventus are seemingly leading the race to sign the winger.

"It's not true that Marko has already signed for Juventus. Juventus and Dinamo must agree terms first. That has not happened as of yet," Naletilic told Sportske Novosti.

"But there is a desire to move to Juventus from our end. There is a verbal agreement on the condition that both clubs agree terms.

"Pjaca is close to joining Juventus, but I cannot say anything more until he has actually signed.

"I think negotiations will be concluded next week."

Pjaca has a contract with Dinamo Zagreb until June 2019.