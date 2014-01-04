Juventus coach Conte lauds Roma boss Garcia

Conte's men welcome the capital club to Turin in their first game since the mid-season break, and can move eight points clear of Garcia's unbeaten side with a win.

A run of five draws in seven league games has seen Roma fall behind Juve in the race for the title, but Conte feels Garcia deserves to be commended for his start to life in Italian football.

"Plenty of credit should go to Rudi Garcia for the way in which he's started at Roma," he said. "They've made high-quality signings.

"Roma's strong point is the conviction they possess in their qualities."

Conte confirmed that Andrea Pirlo, Andrea Barzagli and Carlos Tevez are all doubts for the visit of Roma.

However, the 44-year-old has faith in his side to prevail regardless of whether the trio are able to feature.

"I need to evaluate the conditions of Pirlo, Tevez and Barzagli," he added.

"I trust in whoever plays; I've got a great group of lads."