Juventus confirm Dybala thigh injury

Juventus have confirmed Paulo Dybala damaged his right thigh muscle in Saturday's 1-0 Serie A defeat at the hands of AC Milan.

The 22-year-old was forced off in the 33th minute after suffering a knock and underwent further examination on Sunday to determine the extent of his injury.

A scan has now revealed Dybala has "between first and second degree tearing" that could see him face a spell on the sidelines.

"Medical examinations on Paulo Dybala have revealed that the Argentine sustained a severe knock to the posterior region of his right thigh in an incident with caused him to be withdrawn through injury during Saturday's match against Milan at San Siro," a statement on Juventus' website reads.

"Specifically, Sunday's scan confirmed minor damage to the muscle, between first and second degree tearing, with the player set to be further assessed in the coming days to better define the gravity of the injury."

Dybala has netted four goals in 11 appearances in all competitions this term.