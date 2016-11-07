Juventus defender Barzagli out for remainder of 2016

Juventus will have to make do without the services of Andrea Barzagli for the remainder of 2016 as the defender has been ruled out for two months with a shoulder injury.

Barzagli suffered a dislocated shoulder during Sunday's 2-1 Serie A win at Chievo after landing awkwardly defending a corner in the opening exchanges against his former club.

The 35-year-old underwent a series of tests on Monday to determine the extent of the injury and Juventus have now announced he will be out of action for up to two months.

"Further examinations at J-Medical have confirmed the scale of the shoulder injury sustained by Andrea Barzagli five minutes into Sunday's victory over Chievo in Verona," a statement on the club's official website read.

"The defender's arm will be in a sling for the next four weeks with a return to action scheduled for approximately two months' time."

Barzagli will consequently miss Juventus' remaining Champions League group-stage games against Sevilla and Dinamo Zagreb, as well as the Serie A encounter with Roma among others.

Meanwhile, Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio has pulled out of the Italy squad for the games against Liechtenstein and Germany due to an injury to a joint in his left leg, with Giampiero Ventura deciding to rest him as a precautionary measure.

Roberto Gagliardini from Atalanta and Armando Izzo of Genoa have been added to the Italy party as a replacement.