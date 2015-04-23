Juventus directors extend contracts

The Italian champions are cruising to a fourth consecutive Serie A crown and have also reached the Coppa Italia final and the last four of the UEFA Champions league.

However, their post-season is expected to be a busy one, with Paul Pogba again likely to be linked to a host of European rivals and Carlos Tevez remaining in Boca Juniors' sights.

While the corridors of power at Juventus Stadium are sure to be hectic, the men making the decisions can at least relax in the knowledge their own positions appear safe.