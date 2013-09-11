Juventus expect Buffon to stay for many years

The 35-year-old - who drew level with Fabio Cannavaro's record 136 Italy caps on Tuesday - has been with the Turin club since 2001, winning four Serie A titles in that time.

Despite Buffon recently revealing that he considered leaving the Italian club in 2011, as well as rumours circulating of possible retirement, Marotta is confident that the former Parma man will be a Juventus player for years to come.

"Buffon is a true champion," he told Gazzetta dello Sport.

"He is a superlative professional.

"My hope and wish is that he can defend Italy and Juve's goal for many years to come.

"I believe and I hope that he will finish his career with Juve and this is the basis for him to remain at Juve for a long time."

Marotta also confirmed that manager Antonio Conte - who Buffon insisted was the major influence in him remaining - would also continue at the club.

"There’s no chance that he will leave Juve," he insisted to Sky Sport Italia.

"He loves the team and it’s an experience that he's living in the best of ways."

Conte, who made 327 appearances for Juve in his playing career, took over at Juventus Stadium in 2011 and has led the club to back-to-back Serie A titles.