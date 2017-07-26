Juventus face Cagliari on opening weekend of new Serie A season

Italian champions Juventus will play Cagliari on the opening weekend of the Serie A season, while AC Milan visit Crotone and Roma travel to Atalanta.

Massimiliano Allegri's side start their title defence at home on the weekend of August 19/20 and will hope to repeat last season's 4-0 victory over Cagliari, when Gonzalo Higuain was among the goalscorers.

Meanwhile, Milan's high-profile signings Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva will have their first chance to impress against last season's 17th-placed side Crotone.

The pick of the first round of matches sees last season's seventh and eighth-placed sides face each other as Fiorentina travel to Inter.