Juventus face Cagliari on opening weekend of new Serie A season
Juventus will host Cagliari in their first match of the new Serie A season, while Roma take on Atalanta and AC Milan play Crotone.
Massimiliano Allegri's side start their title defence at home on the weekend of August 19/20 and will hope to repeat last season's 4-0 victory over Cagliari, when Gonzalo Higuain was among the goalscorers.
Meanwhile, Milan's high-profile signings Leonardo Bonucci, Lucas Biglia and Andre Silva will have their first chance to impress against last season's 17th-placed side Crotone.
The pick of the first round of matches sees last season's seventh and eighth-placed sides face each other as Fiorentina travel to Inter.
Nasce la 2017/2018: ecco la 1ª giornata, si parte il 20 agosto! July 26, 2017
