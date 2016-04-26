Juventus fear losing Morata and Cuadrado

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has admitted the Serie A champions face a tough task to keep hold of Alvaro Morata and Juan Cuadrado, while he has made it clear they are ready to move for Edinson Cavani if the Paris Saint-Germain striker were to become available.

Morata joined Juve from Real Madrid in 2014, but the Santiago Bernabeu side have an option to re-sign the 23-year-old for a set fee.

Cuadrado, meanwhile, is on loan at the Turin side until the end of the season and is due to return to Chelsea come June.

"We want to strengthen the team in the upcoming transfer window, even if we realise it will not be easy because the squad is already of a very high level," Marotta told Sky Sport.

"We have not had a lot of problems in Serie A, but things are more difficult in Europe. The players we already have are quite strong and it will not be easy to find players who are even stronger.

"Cavani could help us, but he is a PSG player and we do not know what will happen with him. We are ready to move if an opportunity arises.

"Holding on to Morata will be difficult. It would be easier to get [Domenico] Berardi in [from Sassuolo]. It is one of our main objectives to hold on to Alvaro. But it will be a complicated deal that is not in our own hands. Alvaro is happy here, though. He is feeling at home at Juventus.

"We have not held talks with Chelsea yet over Cuadrado, but it will be a complicated deal as well, just like with Morata. Juan has been important to us, but he is only on loan. Chelsea are well stocked in his position, though, so we will try to make a deal."