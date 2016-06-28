Juventus 'hard to beat' because of finances - Napoli president

Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis believes the financial might of Juventus is too big a task for Serie A title contenders to overcome.

The Italian giants have won five-straight titles in Italy, claiming the 2015-16 Scudetto by nine points over next-best Napoli, despite not breaking into the top half of the table until the 11th matchday.

De Laurentiis' side boasted the league's top goalscorer in Gonzalo Higuain and still could not capitalise on Juventus' slow start, but the president says it hard to compete with their rivals such is their financial stability.

"It's hard to beat Juve because of their great economic stability," he told Monaco Hebdo.

"They can spend three times as much as we do, while I had to start from scratch with Napoli.

"There are many things to be done, starting from the stadium, which is handed over to me one day before the match.

"The municipality, who own the property, haven't done any works there in 40 years."