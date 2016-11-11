Juventus hopeful Dybala can resume training in three weeks

Juventus are hopeful Paulo Dybala can resume training in three weeks following a spell on the sidelines due to a hamstring injury.

The Argentina international has been out of action since suffering the muscular problem in Juve's 1-0 defeat at the hands of AC Milan on October 22.

He has missed games against Sampdoria, Napoli, Lyon and Chievo due to the injury, but Juventus hope to welcome him back on the training pitch in early December.

"Paulo Dybala underwent tests in Vinovo which revealed steady progress in his recovery from a tear of the femoral bicep in his right thigh," a statement on the club's official website reads.

"He is expected to be able to train again with the rest of the team in approximately three weeks, although this timeframe will be better established following further medical examinations over the coming days."

Dybala, 22, has made 11 appearances in all competitions for Juve this term, scoring four goals in the process.