Juventus join Bentancur race

Juventus have joined AC Milan in the race to sign Boca Juniors midfielder Rodrigo Bentancur.

The 19-year-old has been heavily linked with a move to the San Siro side in recent weeks, but Milan now face stiff competition from the Serie A champions for the youngster's services.

"Yes, we are interested in him [Bentancur] as well," general director Giuseppe Marotta was quoted as saying by Corriere dello Sport.

The midfielder came through the ranks of the Boca youth academy and made his debut in April 2015. He has since developed into an important figure at La Bombonera.

Bentancur has a contract with Boca until December 2018, but Juventus have an option to buy the Uruguayan for a set fee of €9.4 million following Carlos Tevez's move to the Buenos Aires side in July 2015.

He was previously linked with Real Madrid, but the Champions League winners' interest seems to have cooled in recent months.