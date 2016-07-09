Juventus knocked back in Sanchez bid - Marotta

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta has revealed the Serie A champions tried to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal, but were told he is not for sale.

The forward recently won the Copa America with Chile for the second year in a row and has been subject to transfer speculation despite having two years left to run on his conract.

Marotta confirmed Juventus have tried to negotiate with Arsenal for the 27-year-old, only to be knocked back.

"Sanchez is a great player, but Arsenal told us they have no intention of selling," he told Chilean newspaper El Mercurio.

"Arsenal said that the Chilean attacker is non-transferable and that he is not on the market."

Bayern Munich are among the other clubs reported to be interested in signing Sanchez, who scored 13 Premier League goals last season.