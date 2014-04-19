Juventus must beat Bologna, says Pogba

The defending Serie A champions welcome relegation candidates Bologna to Juventus Stadium on Saturday, with victory putting Antonio Conte's men on the cusp of a third consecutive Scudetto title.

But a slip up against 17th-placed Bologna would open the door for title rivals Roma, who are eight points adrift with five games remaining.

"For us the match against Bologna is extremely important," Pogba told JTV. "We really want this Scudetto.

"We absolutely must win, we cannot think of doing anything else. We want to give our all out on the pitch.

"Roma are breathing down our necks, they are waiting for us to slip up.

"We have prepared well for this match and we will do everything we can to win and make our fans happy."

Juventus travel to Roma on May 9 in a match that could well prove decisive in the race for the title.

Meanwhile, former Italy international Marco Di Vaio says Bologna must be courageous against Conte's side.

Di Vaio, who plies his trade with MLS outfit Montreal Impact, won the Serie A during his two-year spell at Juve, while he also spent four years with Bologna.

"How do you beat Juve? By playing a match of extreme attention and concentration from the first to the last minute," Di Vaio told Zerocinquantuno.it.

"They must not concede anything, or at least the minimum possible.

"They will also need some courage though, because just putting up the barricades won’t be enough.

"The boys will need to try to hit Juve on the break or take advantage of a set piece. Even if they only get a half chance they cannot afford to let it go to waste."