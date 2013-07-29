Juventus to open Serie A season at Sampdoria

Antonio Conte's side were dominant in the league last season, finishing nine points clear of Napoli as the Turin club secured back-to-back titles.

Juve will start the 2013-14 campaign against a Sampdoria side who were the only team to beat them twice in Serie A last season.

Conte has been busy during the transfer window, adding the likes of Carlos Tevez, Fernando Llorente and Angelo Ogbonna to his squad.

The first round of Serie A fixtures, which are due to take place on the weekend of August 24, will see last season's runners-up Napoli entertain Bologna, while Milan are on the road at new-boys Verona and Inter welcome Genoa to San Siro.

Fiorentina and Lazio have been handed home games against Catania and Udinese respectively, Parma play host to Chievo and Atalanta face Cagliari in Sardinia.

Last season's Serie B champions Sassuolo travel to Torino and Livorno start life back in the top tier of Italian football at home against Roma.

Inter have home advantage in the first Milan derby of the season in the weekend beginning December 21 with the return fixture scheduled for May 3/4.

Roma face fierce rivals Lazio at the Stadio Olimpico on September 21/22 in the Rome derby. The two, who met in last season's Coppa Italia final, will play the reverse match on February 8/9.

The Turin derbies will take place on September 28/29 and February 22/23, with Torino hosting the former.

The weekend of December 14/15 throws up an intriguing fixture as Walter Mazzarri takes his new Inter side to face his former club Napoli at the Stadio San Paolo. The game will also see new Napoli boss Rafael Benitez face off against his old side.

Serie A's final round of fixtures will take place on May 17/18 when Juventus host Cagliari, while Benitez's Napoli side entertain Verona.

Inter travel to Chievo and Milan welcome Sassuolo to San Siro.

Elsewhere, Fiorentina face Torino, Sampdoria head to Udinese and Roma visit Genoa.

Catania and Lazio have homes games with Atalanta and Bologna respectively and Livorno play Parma.