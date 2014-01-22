Juventus receive Chiellini hamstring injury boost

The centre-back was withdrawn midway through Tuesday's 1-0 Coppa Italia quarter-final defeat to Roma, but underwent tests on Wednesday which revealed the extent of the injury.

"Giorgio Chiellini has today undergone a series of medical tests in Turin," read a statement on the club's website.

"These ruled out any serious damage, instead revealing muscular fatigue towards the back of his left thigh."

Chiellini has made 25 appearances in all competitions for Juve this season, helping the club to an eight-point lead at the top of Serie A.

The Turin club continue their Serie A campaign at Lazio, hoping to extend their advantage at the summit.