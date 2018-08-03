Juventus sign Werder Bremen youngster Toure on loan

Werder Bremen have confirmed midfielder Idrissa Toure has joined Juventus on loan until the end of the season, with the Serie A champions having the option to make the move permanent in 2019.

Toure, 20, has spent just a year at Werder having previously been at RB Leipzig and then Schalke, featuring for both clubs' reserve sides.

The Berlin-born midfielder has just a single first-team appearance to his name in his fledgling career, after making a brief cameo for Leipzig in the second tier during the 2015-16 campaign.

Toure will initially join up with Juve's reserve team in Serie C, but should the former Germany Under-19 international impress in Italy, the Old Lady can take up their purchase option before his season-long loan expires.

"Idrissa should train regularly with the first team and get minutes for the second team. It's a very good opportunity for him to develop at the highest level," Werder sporting director Frank Baumann told the club's official website.