Juventus sign Werder Bremen youngster Toure on loan
Juventus have made a move to bolster their second string, signing Germany youth international Idrissa Toure from Werder Bremen on loan.
Werder Bremen have confirmed midfielder Idrissa Toure has joined Juventus on loan until the end of the season, with the Serie A champions having the option to make the move permanent in 2019.
Toure, 20, has spent just a year at Werder having previously been at RB Leipzig and then Schalke, featuring for both clubs' reserve sides.
The Berlin-born midfielder has just a single first-team appearance to his name in his fledgling career, after making a brief cameo for Leipzig in the second tier during the 2015-16 campaign.
Toure will initially join up with Juve's reserve team in Serie C, but should the former Germany Under-19 international impress in Italy, the Old Lady can take up their purchase option before his season-long loan expires.
"Idrissa should train regularly with the first team and get minutes for the second team. It's a very good opportunity for him to develop at the highest level," Werder sporting director Frank Baumann told the club's official website.
Idrissa has signed for Italian champions on loan with an option to buy.We wish you all the best in Turin, Idrissa! 3 August 2018
