Juventus star Khedira to miss first leg of Champions League semi-final

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will miss the first leg of the Champions League semi-final after being booked in both legs of his side's last-eight victory over Barcelona.

The 30-year-old was handed a yellow card for a 64th-minute lunge on Luis Suarez during Wednesday's 0-0 second-leg draw at Camp Nou, which sealed a 3-0 aggregate triumph.

That was Khedira's third yellow of the competition after he had already been booked in last week's Turin first leg and in the away group-stage win over Sevilla.

However, the other two Juve players in danger of suspension – Juan Cuadrado and Mario Mandzukic – avoided the attention of referee Bjorn Kuipers against Barca, ensuring their semi-final availability, with previous bookings now wiped out ahead of the final four.

Juve will face either Atletico Madrid, Monaco or holders Real Madrid for a place in the final.