Juventus still Scudetto favourites - De Boer

Inter boss Frank de Boer was keen to quell title talk ahead of Sunday's Serie A match with Bologna.

The Dutchman kickstarted his Inter reign with a 2-1 win over champions Juventus last weekend, a victory that was backed up by a 2-0 midweek triumph at Empoli.

Inter lie fifth in the table, two points behind Juventus heading into the weekend but De Boer is under no illusions over the strong hand still held by his counterpart Massimiliano Allegri.

"I don't want to talk about the Scudetto, because we know who is the favourite for the Scudetto," he told a pre-match news conference.

"Our objective is to win game by game, work hard and get results, not talk about the Scudetto. This is not the right moment."

Brazil forward Gabriel Barbosa was an unused substitute at Empoli and De Boer is ready to give him an Inter debut at San Siro.

The former Ajax boss added: "He needs to learn our philosophy and how we want to press, to attack, as all these are very important things. I saw in training that he has a lot of quality, but we need to take it one step at a time. He is ready to debut.

"The great thing about Gabigol is that he can dribble without looking at the ball, so he has a vision of the game and where he's going. Not many players can do that."