Juventus striker Higuain takes aim at critics again
After being slated for missing a penalty in the Champions League draw with Tottenham, Gonzalo Higuain has hit out at his detractors.
Gonzalo Higuain has aimed a second barb at his critics after the Juventus striker hit the crossbar with a penalty during the Champions League draw against Tottenham on Tuesday.
Higuain had scored twice in the first nine minutes of the round-of-16 tie to put the Serie A champions in firm control, only for Harry Kane to hit back and reduce the deficit.
And although one of Higuain's early double had come from the penalty spot, he smashed a second spot-kick against the woodwork at the end of the first half in what proved to be a pivotal moment in the match.
After the 2-2 draw, Higuain hit out at critics of his performance, writing on Instagram: "How easy it is to talk after a game from an armchair at home."
And ahead of Sunday's Derby della Mole against local rivals Torino in Serie A on Sunday, Higuain took aim again with a further social media post.
"We always go forward... always listening to constructive criticism, not destructive," Higuain wrote.
"Thanks to all for so many messages of affection... good day to all."
A brace against Spurs means Higuain has scored in five consecutive appearances for Juve, who will claim top spot in the Serie A table, leapfrogging Napoli, if they avoid defeat against Torino.
Higuain has hit 20 goals in all competitions for Massimiliano Allegri's side so far this season.
