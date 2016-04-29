Juventus v Carpi: Pogba already eyeing further titles

Paul Pogba has declared that four Serie A titles are not enough to satisfy him as champions Juventus prepare to host Carpi on Saturday in their first match since clinching this season's Scudetto.

Juve defeated Fiorentina 2-1 in a thrilling encounter last Sunday, before sealing their fifth consecutive title when closest rivals Napoli lost to Roma the following day.

Massimiliano Allegri's men have now won five straight titles, four of which have come since Pogba's move to Turin from Manchester United in 2012.

But in-demand Pogba is not finished yet when it comes to his title tally and reiterated his commitment to Juve as he prepares for a crucial period that will see him take part in the Coppa Italia final against AC Milan on May 21 before representing hosts France at Euro 2016.

"I have only won four Scudetti – they are not enough for me," the 23-year-old said to La Repubblica.

"As for my future, I want to beat Carpi, then I want the Coppa Italia and then Euro 2016 in France.

"After that, I have a contract with Juventus. I can't just get up one morning and take a plane to England. Ask the people who work in the transfer department.

"I know that money comes and goes. I would be lying if I said it makes no difference not having it, but I see it as a consequence of hard work. The stronger you are, the more you make. Cristiano Ronaldo deserves the pay he gets – it's not like he steals it."

Juve will be eager to continue their sensational run of Serie A form that has seen them win 24 and drawn one of their last 25.

After a slow start, Pogba has enjoyed an impressive individual top-flight campaign – scoring eight and setting up a league-leading 11 assists in 33 appearances, but he is desperate to improve further.

The France midfielder added: "I would like to surpass Frank Lampard. I want to be the midfielder who can do everything and at the highest levels. Shooting, dribbling, scoring, defending. I want to be like Lampard, but better.

"You can always do better. Michael Jordan admitted he made a lot of mistakes, didn't he? What matters is to go beyond.

"I have always been like this, people called me crazy, but I want to make history and become the strongest midfielder ever.

"Earlier in the season I wasn't playing at my level, I must admit that, but then the team wasn't either. Now I'm feeling better and I feel like I helped Juventus give their best.

"In football there's no such thing as growing old, you just get experienced. I'm young, but I have already collected experience.

"Everything I do, I do it to help the team. Sometimes I play well, and sometimes I don't. That's why I get angry. I hate making mistakes.

"I made even more mistakes back when I played in the street and I used to react exactly the same way. Improving and reducing mistakes – that's what I call experience."

The reverse fixture against Carpi in December marked the last time Juve conceded more than one goal in the league, but they were still able to win 3-2.

Key Opta Stats:

- Juventus (+16) and Carpi (+11) have recorded the largest difference in terms of points collected over the first 16 matchdays, compared to the first 16 games of the second half of the season.

- Carpi have kept back-to-back clean sheets for the first time in Serie A.

- Juve have not conceded at all in their last nine home matches in the top flight, which is an all-time record for the Bianconeri in Serie A.

- The last Serie A team to keep 10 consecutive clean sheets at home was Empoli in 1987.

- Juve have been ahead in games longer than any other team in Serie A this season (1357 minutes) – 1016 minutes more than Carpi.

- Paulo Dybala has scored the most goals (six) in the last 15 minutes of games in Serie A this term.