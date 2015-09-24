Juventus will give Dybala time to grow, says Marotta

Juventus general director Giuseppe Marotta has stressed that the Serie A champions will give Paulo Dybala all the time he needs to become a key figure for the club.

The Turin side spent big to lure Dybala away from Palermo ahead of the 2015-16 campaign, but the 21-year-old has started just two out of Juventus' five Serie A fixtures so far.

The Argentine forward again had to settle for a spot on the bench in Wednesday's 1-1 draw against Frosinone, but Marotta sees no reason for concern just yet.

"Massimiliano Allegri made the choice to bench Dybala against Frosinone," Marotta told Tuttosport.

"But we should not be judging a player on one game, yet over a longer period.

"We are not expecting Dybala to be the main man right away this season. We will give him the time to develop.

"We are very happy with him. He is a true champion.

"We cannot expect him to be a straight replacement for Tevez right away."