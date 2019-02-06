Juventus “would be a good move” for James Rodriguez – according to his father

The Colombia international, who was surprisingly linked with Arsenal and Tottenham over teh January transfer window, joined the German champions on a two-year loan deal in the summer of 2017.

Bayern aren’t expected to take up their option to sign the attacking midfielder for around £41 million at the end of the season, and Wilson Rodriguez believes his son could benefit from following in Cristiano Ronaldo’s footsteps.

“He’s received many offers,” he told Bild.

“Juventus? He’s very close to Cristiano Ronaldo. For how I see Italian football, going to Juventus would be a good decision.”

James's season with Bayern has been disrupted by a ruptured knee ligament, but the 27-year-old remains an important first-team player for Niko Kovac and has featured 14 times in all competitions this campaign.