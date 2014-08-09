Juve's Buffon relishing Del Piero reunion

The two will renew acquaintances when the Serie A champions take on the A-League All Stars at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney.

Although not currently attached to an Australian side, Del Piero, who spent 19 years as a Juve player, has been on Sydney FC's books for the past two seasons.

And Buffon concedes it will be strange to see Del Piero on the opposing team.

''For me this is something absolutely unprecedented, but this is true especially for Alex [Del Piero] considering that he was at Juve way before I arrived," he said.

"Under many points of view I think the fact that Alex will be facing Juventus is something really nice.

"That's why I really hope that this game will give us some interesting cues, that would make this close encounter even more romantic than what it already is.

"Obviously I hope that one of those cues is not Alex scoring past me.

"Basically, I really hope that he will play well and perform some of his old tricks as usual, but I hope he doesn't come to score against me.''