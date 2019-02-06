Juve's Sturaro joins Genoa permanently for €16.5m

Genoa have activated their obligation to buy Stefano Sturaro from Juventus for €16.5million less than two weeks after he joined on loan.

Sturaro cut a season-long loan at Sporting CP short to join Genoa, where he made his first appearance as a professional, for the remainder of the campaign.

After the contractual conditions set out in the initial agreement were reached, Genoa sealed the signing of the Italy international.

Sturaro was an unused substitute in the 3-1 win over Empoli last week and the 1-1 draw against Sassuolo on Sunday.

The 25-year-old won Serie A and the Coppa Italia four times apiece after signing for Juve in 2014.