K-League Preview: Jeonbuk eye title against Jeju

Kaio's last-gasp goal ensured Jeonbuk edged Seoul 1-0 last time out and began the Championship Round – in which the top six play one another to conclude the campaign – in style.

The Brazilian striker will now be entrusted with firing Jeonbuk to a sixth successive league victory and a third K-League crown in six years in Seogwipo on Saturday.

The odds certainly favour Jeonbuk. Their run of recent wins have all been secured to nil and they have lost just one of their past 13 encounters with Jeju, who have won only two of their last nine matches.

Jeju, who sit five points behind Pohang, holders of the last AFC Champions League qualifying spot, will hope Hugo Droguett and Kim Hyun can unlock their former club.

The former Chile playmaker had a successful spell on loan at 'Fort Jeonju' in 2012, while the 21-year-old South Korean striker joined Jeju from Jeonbuk earlier this year.

If Jeonbuk slip up, their only remaining challengers will try to keep the title race alive on Sunday.

Suwon Bluewings, 10 points off the pace with four rounds remaining, will back Santos Junior to continue his goalscoring form at home to Seoul, who are six points shy of a AFC Champions League place.

Ulsan's hopes of a top-three finish are realistically over, but they will be desperate to dent Pohang's.

The teams have been bitter enemies since the late-1990s - a rivalry intensified by a series of drama-flooded play-off ties, controversial transfers and a so-called curse.

Pohang, who have won the last two Donghaean Derbies, boast the only all-South Korean squad in the K-League, while imports Tarta and Filip Kasalica have starred for Ulsan this term.

At the other end, four sides continue their fight to preserve their top-tier statuses.

The bottom team will go directly into the second flight, while the second-last finishers enter a relegation/promotion play-off.

Sangju Sangmu prop up the table, two points behind Gyeongnam and Seongnam, with Busan I'Park having moved four points clear of danger with victory last weekend.

Busan will look to make it eight matches unbeaten at home to Incheon, who are all but safe.

Lim Sang-hyub has scored five goals in his last four Busan games to spark talk of a return to the South Korea squad.

Sangju entertain record seven-time K-League kings Seongnam, while Gyeongnam are at home to Jeonnam Dragons.