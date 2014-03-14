K-League Preview: Tricky trip for Jeonbuk

Jeonbuk picked up a point, but missed a chance to secure all three, when they fought out a 2-2 draw with Melbourne Victory in Australia on Wednesday.



Choi Kang-Hee's men were almost catapulted to victory by a Lee Dong-Gook brace, only to concede a late equaliser to deny them a come-from-behind result.



Jeonbuk travel to Incheon sitting pretty on top of the table after one round, as their 3-0 home win over Busan I'Park was the most comprehensive result of the first matchday.

Choi's side have not way away at Incheon in their past three trips there.



Other sides looking to preserve that winning feeling include Gyeongnam, Jeonnam Dragons, Suwon Bluewings and Ulsan.



All four clubs had 1-0 wins to kick-start their respective seasons, although one of Gyeongnam and Ulsan will not get all three points again this week as they play one another.



Jeonnam Dragons host Jeju United, while Suwon Bluewings welcome Sangju Sangmu.



And two teams who went pointless in their first match have the chance to break their season duck, as Pohang Steelers are on the road at Busan I'Park.