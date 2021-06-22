Kaiyne Woolery signs three-year deal with Motherwell after leaving Tranmere
By PA Staff
Striker Kaiyne Woolery has signed a three-year deal with Motherwell after leaving Tranmere, the Scottish Premiership club have announced.
The 26-year-old, who scored 11 times in 52 appearances last season as Rovers made it to the League Two play-off semi-finals, has completed his move subject to international clearance.
Manager Graham Alexander told the cub’s official website: “Kaiyne is a player I’ve admired for a few years now.
“He’s always caused my teams problems with his pace and goal threat. I’m very happy to bring him to Motherwell.
“I believe his best years are ahead of him and we all look forward to working with him. I know he will help us improve our attacking threat.”
Woolery began his professional career at Bolton and had spells at Wigan and Swindon before heading for Prenton Park in September last year.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.