Quickfire Quiz 53: Can you answer 10 questions in 90 seconds?

We're giving you just 90 seconds to answer 10 football trivia questions. It's time for a brand new FourFourTwo Quickfire Quiz.

PLAY MORE (Image credit: Future) QUICKFIRE QUIZ Play more Quickfire Quizzes

FourFourTwo has lots more football quizzes, all courtesy of Kwizly. Let's start by asking you to name all 52 players designated as Golden Players to mark UEFA's Jubilee Awards and every FA Cup-winning manager working backwards from 2025.

While you're on that FA Cup kick, we also want you to dredge up every FA Cup giantkiller since the turn of the century and every team to have won the FA Cup, League Cup or league title in England.

Can you tell us every team to have played in the Europa League since it was rebranded in 2009 and every Champions League hat-trick scorer since 1992-93? Of course you can.

We also want to know if you can name the top 100 scorers in the Premier League and every Copa del Rey finalist since 2000. Serious quizzing.

Get the FourFourTwo Ultimate Quiz Book $17.99 $15.91 Preorder

Finally, can you name every club to have reached the League Cup semi-finals, the 30 biggest-spending managers ever and the 10 most successful clubs in each of Europe's top five leagues?

Do you still want more? We have puzzles too. Our Weekend Crossword is a regular football teaser for any easy Sunday morning, and remember to sign up to the newsletter for more quizzes in your inbox. Don't forget to join The Club for free additional membership benefits too!