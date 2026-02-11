Who exactly is Mbekezeli Mbokazi? FourFourTwo's two-minute scout report

In 2026, Mbekezeli Mbokazi's South Africa will be at the World Cup for the first time since hosting in 2010.

Nothing much is expected of Bafana Bafana, admittedly, but in Mbokazi in particular, there is at least a wonderkid capable of impressing in Group A.

Never heard of him? Not to worry: here's your quick scout report on the centre-back.

So… who exactly is Mbekezeli Mbokazi?

Mbekezeli Mbokazi chases Bryan Mbeumo (Image credit: Torbjorn Tande/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images)

PROFILE (Image credit: Future) Name: Mikel Jauregizar

Position/s: Centre-back

Age: 20 (Born: September 19, 2005)

Nationality: South African

Height: 1.78m (5ft 10in)

Preferred Foot: Left

Current Club: Chicago Fire

Mbekezeli Mbokazi is considered to be the standout prospect in South African football for a generation and the nation's best chance of seeing a star at elite level in the next few years. Having made his international debut as a teenager, he was a leader for Orlando Pirates at the peak of the South African Premiership, becoming the second-youngest captain ever for the Buccaneers.

Mbokazi was in Bafana Bafana's squad for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations ahead of his big move out of Africa, signing for Chicago Fire in January 2026. There, he'll be working under former USMNT coach, Gregg Berhalter, and looking to earn a place at the 2026 World Cup.

Mbokazi's strengths

Passing: Mbokazi's left foot is a wand: passing is his superpower, with incredible variety in his balls through the lines and raking switches of play. He has little angle bias when on the ball and can dictate the game from centre-back with the ‘pausa’ to completely stop in possession, baiting a high press.

Tactical intelligence: Despite his young age, Mbokazi is an excellent reader of play. He embodies the Paolo Maldini-credited quote of “If I have to tackle, I've made a mistake”, instead looking to intercept and break up play, being in the right place at the right time rather than reacting to the game around him.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Leadership: The 20-year-old is a future captain of his national side for the way that he organises his backline. Mbokazi has the maturity and the discipline of a player much older.

Physicality: Though not a colossus at 5'10", the South African is exceptionally strong in the tackle, and uses his core to outmuscle strikers that can match him in height. There's certainly a case that this is the perfect build for a modern full-back: think of Nathan Ake, who offers physicality with a lower centre of gravity for tracking a full-back.

Ball-carrying: Mbokazi isn't a sprinter by any means, but his willingness to bring the ball forward and travel 10-15 yards from the back is a useful weapon to get a team up the pitch.

Mbekezeli Mbokazi 2025-26 - The last dance - YouTube Watch On

Mbokazi's areas of development

‘Chaos’ defending: Defenders who are reliant on reading the game thrive in well-coached set-ups, but not everyone looks good when defending becoming more chaoatic. A natural defender like Sergio Ramos, for example, can adapt to chaos around him: is Mbokazi the kind of player who will excel in the pinball of the penalty area? Major League Soccer will hopefully ask a few new questions to him that South African football couldn't.

Aerial presence: Mbokazi could well be targeted by taller, stronger players. This isn't necessarily a limit to his game – look at Lisandro Martinez, who's carved an excellent career as a 5'9" centre-back – but it's something that the South African will have to learn how to deal with.

Speed adjustment: If he's going to reach the top in the European game one day, Mbokazi is going to have to scale up, learning how to play in quicker leagues. Again, lacking the explosive burst to catch a striker after they've skinned you at 20 isn't terminal, but it's something that he'll have to work on or adapt to.

Mbokazi's ceiling

Mbokazi has such an impressive technical ability that he is already one of the best ball-playing defenders in MLS. A move to a mid-to-top tier European side is more than possible in the next couple of years, while at the elite level, he could thrive on the left of a back three.