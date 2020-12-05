Kaizer Chiefs advance to Caf Champions League first round

Kaizer Chiefs advanced to the Caf Champions League first round after securing a 1-0 aggregate victory over PWD Bamenda in the preliminary round.

Gavin Hunt made four changes to his side that defeated Bamenda 1-0 in the first leg as Lebogang Manyama, Kgotso Moleko, Nkosingiphile Ngcoo and Philani Zulu were all named in the starting line up.

Amakhosi got off to a great start and nearly took the lead 10 minutes into the game when Zulu's cross-cum-shot narrowly missed the target with Bamenda goalkeeper Haschou Kerrido beaten at the far post.

Manyama should have opened the scoring 10 minutes later but saw his curling free-kick from outside the box saved by the Bamenda shot stopper.

Chiefs continued to press forward and came close to breaking the deadlock on the half hour mark but Anthony Akumu's header sailed wide of the target after latching on to a Khama Billiat cross at the far post.

Neither side were able to find the back of the net in the first half as the game went into the half time break locked at 0-0.

Hunt made his first substitution after the restart when he brought on Leonardo Castro to replace Siphelele Ntshangase.

Manyama had the first real chance of the second half in the 54th minute but failed to make the most of his free-kick as Kerrido punched his effort away from danger.

Castro should have put the game to bed in the 73rd minute when he produced a left-footed strike but blazed his effort inches wide of goal before having another go at goal moments later, which also sailed wide of the target.

Both sides pressed forward in the closing stages of the game as they went in search of the winning goal but neither side were able to find the back of the net as Amakhosi advanced to the next round with a 1-0 aggregate victory over Bamenda.