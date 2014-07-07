Kaka emotional upon return to Sao Paulo

The Orlando City-bound midfielder is preparing for his move to the MLS' newest franchise by playing half a season on home soil, after ending an 11-year career in Europe at clubs Milan and Real Madrid.

Kaka, 32, was a Sao Paulo youth product before making 59 senior league appearances from 2001-03, scoring 23 goals in the process prior to his move to Italian powerhouses Milan.

And the 87-time Brazil international said returning to the Estadio de Morumbi, greeted by an estimated 20,000 fans, struck a chord with him.

"It is an emotional return, seeing Morumbi full of supporters, my family, friends, my son and daughter all here in the place where I grew up, where I lived 13 years of my life and have the opportunity to come back here," Kaka said.

"It is very emotional for me, for my career and for all who support me."

Kaka - who has won the FIFA World Cup, UEFA Champions League, Serie A and La Liga in a decorated career - said winning trophies with Sao Paulo would fulfil a dream.

"My link with Sao Paulo goes beyond the pitch, this is the club where I grew up. It is an institutional link," he said.

"I am a football player who achieved the top of world football and I was formed in this club. So for me, it is very good to mention that I grew up here and for Sao Paulo it is very good to mention they created a player of this level.

"Of course I'd love to have won a Brazilian League title, a (Copa) Libertadores or a World Club title which didn't happen (with Sao Paulo).

"Now I have an opportunity again. Whether it will happen or not, I don't know. Hopefully yes.

"Supporters can expect all my effort, dedication, professionalism, but results on the pitch, we will see what happens. I would really like to win the Brazilian league, a title I haven't won in my career.

"But my link with Sao Paulo is forever, regardless of winning an important title or not."