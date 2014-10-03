Kaka handed Brazil recall from head coach Dunga

The Sao Paulo playmaker has not represented his country since a 1-1 friendly draw with Russia 18 months ago.

However, the 32-year-old was summoned to join the travelling party for the friendly fixtures with Argentina and Japan later this month after Cruzeiro's Ricardo Goulart withdrew through injury.

Kaka was largely overlooked by Dunga's predecessor Luiz Felipe Scolari, partly due to his somewhat uninspiring second spell with Milan.

But with Brazil still in transition following their 7-1 drubbing by Germany in the semi-finals of the World Cup earlier this year, Kaka has an opportunity to become a fixture of the squad once again.

Since making his debut in January 2002, Kaka has gone on to earn 87 caps for Brazil, scoring 29 goals.

The former Real Madrid man was part of the team that won the 2002 World Cup during Scolari's first stint in charge of the national team.