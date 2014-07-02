Kaka: Orlando move two years in the making

Kaka triggered a clause in his Milan contract - allowing him to leave the Serie A outfit should they fail to qualify for the UEFA Champions League - to join Orlando as the team's 'designated player' ahead of their inception in 2015.

The Brazil midfielder, who will spend six months with boyhood club Sao Paulo on loan before joining Orlando in January, had been constantly linked with a move to the United States, with the Los Angeles Galaxy first mentioned as a possible destination two years ago.

Speaking at his official unveiling on Tuesday, Kaka said his move to Orlando had been two years in the making after entering talks with owner Flavio Augusto da Silva and president Phil Rawlins in 2012.

"They said to me that they had this dream to get a team and build an amazing team in America," the 32-year-old told reporters.

"So from 2012 until now we have been speaking a lot, flirting a lot until today that we signed this final contract and I'm so happy for that. It's a dream come true.

"I've been speaking with other teams two years ago. I had the opportunities to go to New York.

"In the end I think God had another special thing for me in Orlando. And so I'm happy because for me it's a very nice project.

"We can build a lot of good things here in Orlando and also because Flavio is Brazilian, for the Brazilian people it's nice to have this focus now on America and American football."