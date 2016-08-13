Kaka: Pressure is on Pogba after record transfer

Once the most expensive player in history, former AC Milan and Real Madrid star Kaka said the pressure is on Paul Pogba following his world record transfer to Manchester United, though he believes the Frenchman is worth the money.

Pogba became football's new glamour boy on Tuesday after the 23-year-old completed his £89million return to Premier League giants United.

The France international's move back to Old Trafford saw him leapfrog Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale as the most expensive footballer but 2007 Ballon d'Or winner Kaka - no stranger to trying to justify hefty price tags having joined Madrid for a record fee of around £59m in 2009 - has backed

United's decision to invest so heavily to prise the midfielder away from Juventus.

"It is a lot of pressure for sure, when you have a move like this with a lot of money," Kaka, who now captains Orlando City in MLS, told Omnisport.

"The club did this because they understand that he will bring a lot of things. He is a very good player, very young.

"United have a plan for him and he is probably worth it."

Pogba will miss United's season opener at Bournemouth on Sunday as he serves a one-game suspension.

The ban carries over from his time in Italy, having picked up a booking as Juventus lost the second leg of their Coppa Italia semi-final to Inter and was then shown another yellow in the final against AC Milan last season.