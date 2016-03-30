Kaka wants Casillas to play in MLS

Orlando City playmaker Kaka has expressed his desire for former Real Madrid teammate Iker Casillas to join him in MLS next season, but says the Spain goalkeeper is in no rush to leave Porto.

Casillas played with Brazil star Kaka for four years at the Santiago Bernabeu, before the latter departed to rejoin Milan in 2013.

Kaka claims that Casillas, who left Madrid to join Porto in the offseason, is tempted by the idea of playing in MLS in the future and believes the league can become the strongest in the world.

"I would like Casillas to come [to MLS] next year, but he told me he wants to stay in Portugal and play a little bit," Kaka told CadenaCope.

"I think he likes the idea of coming to play here. In five or 10 years, the MLS will be the strongest in the world."

Kaka added that he was able to persuade fellow Brazilian Julio Baptista to join him in Orlando due to their friendship, which started when the duo came through the ranks together at Sao Paulo.

"Julio Baptista is a great friend who was without a club, so I told him to come and train with us," Kaka said. "We will lend a hand."