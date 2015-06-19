Kakuta: Varane has potential to be Real captain

Sevilla winger Gael Kakuta said Raphael Varane has all of the attributes to captain Real Madrid in the future.

Varane is one of the most highly-rated defenders in Europe, though he has often played second fiddle to Pepe and Sergio Ramos in big matches for Real, leading to speculation the 22-year-old may pursue opportunities elsewhere.

The France international centre-back has already captained his country - becoming the youngest Frenchman to wear the armband in a 3-0 victory over Armenia last October.

And Kakuta, who played alongside Varane at Lens, has backed his former team-mate to one day captain the La Liga giants.

"Varane has all of the attributes needed to be the future captain of Real Madrid," said Kakuta, who signed a four-year deal with Sevilla on Thursday.

"I know him very well; when we started out at Lens, we would sit next to each other on the team's away trips. We're both originally from Lille and although he is a bit younger than me, I'd already heard a lot of good things about him.

"He played in central defence but also sometimes as a midfielder. When I made my international debut at youth level for France, he was in the side too and once I saw him, I knew right away that he was going to be a top player. What he has done so far hasn't come as a surprise to me at all.

"He has always been a very laid-back bloke and a very intelligent guy too; he knows what he is doing and I believe that he will become Real Madrid's captain one day in the future."