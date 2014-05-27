Kallstrom hopeful of Arsenal stay next season

The Sweden international is due to return to parent club Spartak Moscow now the Premier League campaign has ended, but remains hopeful a permanent transfer could be on the cards.

Kallstrom made only four appearances during his short stay in London, but the 31-year-old is confident he did enough to convince Arsene Wenger to re-sign him.

"We talked a lot, but of course it stays between us," he told fotbollskanalen.se. "They were very happy with my performance and what I was there to do so it felt good.

"We'll see, it was a very good experience but we’ll have to see what happens.

"I have a year left on my contract in Russia so it is what it is now until something else happens.

"Spartak's a very nice club and I enjoyed working there so it will be a continuation, which is a very good option too."

The 31-year-old joined Spartak in 2012 and has made 30 league appearances for the Russian Premier League club.